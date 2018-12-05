Nicole thanks mum Janelle for her ‘tough love’

IT'S no surprise Nicole Kidman once again stole the show at the AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Arriving last on the red carpet, the Boy Erased Star not only won the gong for Best Supporting Actress, but also made the night a family affair bringing her mother Janelle and niece Lucia along for the fun.

"There are three generations of us here tonight which is really lovely," Kidman told Confidential on the carpet.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 2018 AACTAs at the The Star in Sydney on Wednesday night. Picture: Richard Dobson

Upon winning her award, Kidman also made special mention of her mother saying while she has always been one of her biggest supporters; she has also been the first person to give her tough love.

"My mum has said a lot of things to me - pull your head in and get yourself up off the ground Nicole and get on with it which is a great piece of advice," Kidman said.

"She has loved me so much."

Nicole Kidman with her mother Janelle and niece Lucia at the 2018 AACTA Awards at the The Star in Sydney on Wednesday night. Picture: Richard Dobson

Kidman also gave her manager, industry icon Wendy Day, a shout out.

And it's not the first time Kidman has turned a work event into a familial reunion - Lucia, the daughter of Kidman's sister Antonia, also walked the ARIA red carpet with Kidman and Keith Urban at the awards night last week.

Another Hollywood heavyweight who made an appearance was actor and director Simon Baker.

Simon Baker’s directorial debut, Breath, was up for three awards but Baker only took home Best Supporting Actor. Picture: Richard Dobson

His directorial debut, Breath, was up for three awards on the night, with only Baker taking home Best Supporting Actor.

Prior to the ceremony Baker admitted he "sometimes" finds red carpets intimidating.

Speaking of directing his first feature film, Baker said: "It was great fun and I'd do it again for sure. I've directed television before so it's not that different, it's just implying more of yourself in a lot of ways and being able to use more of what's going on inside of your head and your heart."

Although she wasn't nominated, local superstar Sarah Snook was there to celebrate the industry.

Sarah Snook wore a daring pant suit and said she was proud to represent the Australian industry. Picture: Richard Dobson

Wearing a daring pant suit, Snook said she was "proud to come from Australia and to represent our industry."

"We are a very small part in the huge industry but we are delivering," she said.

Isabel Lucas also attended, but snubbed all media opportunities. Lucas looked extremely svelte in a black and white body-hugging ensemble which showed off her slender figure.

The night also celebrated Australia's history and diversity with several Indigenous stories being recognised.

Isabel Lucas wore a a black and white body-hugging ensemble which showed off her slender figure. Picture: Richard Dobson

Australian western film Sweet Country cleaned up winning Best Film, Best Direction and Hamilton Morris' performance won him Best Lead Actor.

Mystery Road, an outback crime drama series, was also successful taking out Best Drama Series as well as Wayne Blair winning Best Supporting Actor in a Television Drama and Deborah Mailman landing Best Supporting Actress.

Deborah Mailman took out Best Supporting Actress in a Television Drama for Mystery Road. Picture: Getty

Popular lifestyle show Selling Houses took home yet another award to add to its trophy cabinet.

Hosts Shaynna Blaze and Charlie Albone accepted the award with Blaze telling Confidential she loves getting dressed up for the carpet, while Albone admitted he had dust off his one and only suit from the wardrobe.

Fashion standouts included Real Housewives of Melbourne star Jackie Gillies, previous AACTA Award winner Melina Vidler and industry veteran Rebecca Gibney.