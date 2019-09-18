Nickname is sorted, now it's time to play

STADIUM OPEN DAY: Pictured are representatives of indoor sports keen to start playing in the new Ballina Indoor Sports Stadium. Sporting demonstrations will be held at the stadium on Friday, September 27.

IN true sporting style, the new Ballina Indoor Sports Centre has already got a nickname around town -- even before it's been opened.

It's not an imaginative moniker, having simply been taken from the acronym for the centre, "the BISC” (like biscuit).

With the nickname already sorted, you can on Friday, September 27, get a taste of the inside of the BISC, which is said to be a cracker of an indoor sports centre -- a sweet treat for Ballina's sporting community, and others.

Eva Ramsay, the secretary of the Ballina Basketball Association, has been lobbying Ballina Shire Council for an indoor sports centre for 25 years.

Basketball was being played at the Southern Cross School stadium over the years, but school events always took priority over the sport, limiting the opportunities for basketball to grow.

She has welcomed the new two-court council-owned stadium -- Ballina Coast High School also has a two-court facility -- and hopes that it will attract more people to basketball so the sport can grow in Ballina.

Sporting demonstrations will be held at the BISC in Cherry St from 4pm to 6pm on Friday, September 27.

Roberta O'Brien, council's co-ordinator of community facilities, said the demonstrations will include futsal, basketball and netball, and you can register for the sports at the event.

The Ballina Lions Club will be holding a barbecue for the evening.

The Ballina Indoors Sports Centre was funded by $3.5 million in NSW Government funding and $5 million from Ballina Shire Council.