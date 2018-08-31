Classy Federer sets up mouth-watering Kyrgios clash

FIVE-time champion Roger Federer set-up a mouth-watering US Open third round clash against Nick Kyrgios on Thursday after the second seed defeated France's Benoit Paire 7-5 6-4 6-4.

Federer, 37, will take a 2-1 career lead over the combustible Kyrgios into their Saturday duel but all three of the pair's encounters have gone to three sets.

The Swiss star defeated Kyrgios on grass in the Stuttgart final in June after also winning in the Miami semi-finals in 2017.

Kyrgios had stunned the 20-time major winner in their first meeting in Madrid in 2015.

Kyrgios reached the third round by seeing off France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-0.

On Thursday, Federer took a 6-0 career lead over world number 56 Paire although the Frenchman did have match points in Halle this summer before losing a second round encounter.

Benoit Paire was full of theatrics in the defeat. Picture: AP

Paire recovered from 4-2 in the first set on Arthur Ashe Stadium to lead 5-4 but once Federer reeled off the next three games, the writing was on the wall for the bearded French player.

Breaks for 3-2 in the second set and 2-1 in the third put Federer on route to victory, his 18th in 18 second round appearances in the second round.

Meanwhile, Fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat a second lucky loser, overcoming Nicolas Mahut 6-4 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round as he bids for his first grand slam title.

The 21-year-old German won all of his five break points and thumped 10 aces and 18 winners to dispatch his French opponent in one hour and 49 minutes.

The up-and-coming Zverev has had a relatively easy road at Flushing Meadows after beating another lucky loser, Peter Polansky, in straight sets in the first round.

He will expect his good fortune to continue when he meets unseeded countryman Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round on Saturday, having won their last two meetings.