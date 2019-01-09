Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Kyrgios has teamed up with Kyrie Irving to create a new shoe. Picture: Getty Images
Nick Kyrgios has teamed up with Kyrie Irving to create a new shoe. Picture: Getty Images
eXtra

Kyrgios, Kyrie launch debut shoe

9th Jan 2019 11:35 AM

Nick Kyrgios has never been one to hide his passion for basketball.

But his love for the Boston Celtics and superstar point guard Kyrie Irving has reached even greater heights, with the two collaborating to create a new shoe.

The sneaker is part of the 'Kyrie 5' line and is known as the Nike Vapor X Kyrie 5.

The Melbourne born NBA champion debuted the shoe first, wearing it for Boston's home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Kyrgios will wear a tennis version of the shoe throughout the Australian Open.

"Yeah, it's arguably the biggest moment of my career," Kyrgios told sport and culture website Complex.

"I'm going to go out in front of my home crowd wearing the tennis shoes that share the name with my favourite basketball player.

Kyrie Irving played in the special shoe on Tuesday. Picture: AP Photo
Kyrie Irving played in the special shoe on Tuesday. Picture: AP Photo

"Representing Kyrie and myself at the same time, in front of such a big stage, is pretty crazy."

Kyrgios and Irving started working on the project early last year, with Nike attracted to the Australian's "anti-country club personality."

"We started diving into Nick and his interests and personality," NikeCourt footwear product director Alex Restivo said.

"He always talks about his alter-ego, where he wanted to grow up and become a basketball player. He is always talking basketball, talking Celtics, and he loves Kyrie Irving."

The tennis version of the shoe includes a graphic of a basketball sitting on a tennis racquet stringing bed.

Nick Kyrgios with his special shoe for the Australian Open. Picture: Supplied
Nick Kyrgios with his special shoe for the Australian Open. Picture: Supplied

Irving said the Australian connection wasn't the only reason he was keen to work with Kyrgios.

"The connection of Australian roots and that we have respect for one another's games makes the blending of these two shoes a perfect match," he said.

"With the colourways and the stories these relay, I'm trying to be more honest.

"The importance is making these relatable. And, at times, I want to support others in sharing their stories."

More Stories

Show More
kyrie irving nba nick kyrgios nike tennis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man hit with lump of wood as teens try to steal his car

    Man hit with lump of wood as teens try to steal his car

    Crime POLICE are appealing for information about the incident at Casino.

    Alleged drug ring kingpin faces court delays

    premium_icon Alleged drug ring kingpin faces court delays

    Crime Sydney-based lawyer faced challenges with lengthy police brief

    Biggest mistakes we're making in our yellow bins

    premium_icon Biggest mistakes we're making in our yellow bins

    News There have been some major changes to our recycling rules

    Look but don't touch: Why you shouldn't swim at these spots

    premium_icon Look but don't touch: Why you shouldn't swim at these spots

    Travel Come here to be impressed, not to undress to your budgie smugglers

    Local Partners