Lenny the top dog for Haynes

NICK Haynes was enjoying himself at the 2015 GWS best-and-fairest when the announcement was made.

Haynes was the proud of owner of a new puppy, which would be otherwise irrelevant, except for the fact he had just named it after the club's new assistant coach.

The defender, a mad St Kilda fan growing up in Frankston, had named his little staffy 'Lenny' after his favourite player, Lenny Hayes.

"It got announced that night at the B&F that Lenny Hayes was going to be the new midfield coach," Haynes recalled last week.

"I've stayed away from discussing it with him because I'm a bit embarrassed about it.

"I'm sure he'll be a bit flattered, or perhaps just freaked out, that I named my dog after him. But he was an unbelievable player to watch growing up because he gave his all for the team and he was ruthless.

Lenny Hayes.

"He did a lot for St Kilda, was a great role model and he's been fantastic for us since coming up here."

So has Haynes.

His path to the top level was a different one, quitting the game as a teenager before falling back in love with it, juggling an impressive senior season at Frankston Bombers with an electrician apprenticeship and life in the real world.

Haynes this year became the last of the Giant "originals" to reach the 100-game milestone and has grown into a highly competent intercepting defender.

It's not a breakout year as much as he has steadily improved each season since being drafted at pick No.7 in the 2011 draft.

He ranks second among general defenders for intercept marks (53) while averaging more than 17 disposals a game.

Lance Franklin and Nick Haynes position for a mark.

He is no longer the high-flying forward he was in his junior days, but he still thinks and plays like one.

"When I started as a forward and then transitioned back it was just second nature to go for my marks. As a kid it's what I always did and it just came instinctively when I went down back," Haynes said.

"There was a game in Round 2 against Collingwood when I dropped four of them and it was about working on that balance between marking and spoiling. But the word from the coaches was to keep backing myself in.

"If something isn't going right then you work on it hard because each player has their role and that's one of mine."

Haynes is one of only five Giants to play every game this year, but it wasn't always this way.

With his early years interrupted by injury, it was a case of osteitis pubis in 2015 that caused him to take the action he believes saved his career.

Haynes always knew he had a "weird body" courtesy of knees that folded inward and other quirks moulded by his year's riding skateboards and skimboards around Frankston.

He walked into KX Pilates in Balmain, where girlfriend Bec is an ambassador, and hasn't looked back.

"I've strengthened a lot of those problem areas and it's really helped me prevent those injuries," he said.

"There's usually about 12 in a class and there's one other bloke with me if I'm lucky. But it's good fun, good tunes and you get a good sweat up."

But while Haynes has solved his own injury riddle, he admits the Giants' ongoing personnel problems remains a mystery.

"This year and last year we've been struck with a few, but it's not just us," he said.

"I think our luck will turn around, but it's our turn right now and we've got to ride out the storm.

"You can be flat about it, but I don't think it impacts us as a team. We know we want our best team out there and all our superstars, but we know we have to batten down the hatches and dig deep."

GWS face Melbourne at the MCG with a top four spot still a mathematic possibility.

It is only the Giants' second trip the 'G this year, but a fixture Haynes said provided the perfect platform for September.

"We're excited as a team. There's no better preparation for finals than going down to the home of football against a form team that's going to play finals as well," he said.

"Melbourne are going to be up and about, but we've got a good record playing away from home this year and we want to keep that going."

