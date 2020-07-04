Star’s hospital gaming pic goes viral

An NFL superstar has copped serious backlash after deciding to fire up the PlayStation as his partner lay next to him in labour.

An image of NFL superstar running back Aaron Jones has gone viral after he decided the time was right to fire up the PlayStation and get his game on.

The awkward part of the image however is that the photo was taken by his girlfriend, Crystal Molina, who was laying in a hospital bed in labour.

Molina, more likely than not dealing with the pain of an incoming child, could do nothing but sit back and watch ast Jones locked in on the screen set up alongside the bed.

Jones brought along his PlayStation to the hospital and was clearly struck by the urge to get onto the battlefield as he fired up the gaming console.

The photo of the star, taken by his girlfriend Crystal Molina, quickly whipped around social media.

Packers RB Aaron Jones brought his PS4 to the hospital to pass time while his girlfriend was in labor 😂 @brgridiron @BRGaming



(via @CrystalMolina_) pic.twitter.com/6uuTX1eZZn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2020

Jones teamed up with Call of Duty throughout the coronavirus pandemic to help raise money for veterans looking for work.

As Molina went through the painful process of giving birth, Jones and his squad were busy seeking out but would have heard more than they bargained for.

"All his boys on the headset heard my whole labour & delivery," Molina captioned the image.

Social media users were quick to slam Jones for the look, but the man himself was quick to set the record straight.

"Not a good look, just saying," NBC6 news director John Walton tweeted.

"Now Aaron Jones know damn well he wrong for playing freaking PlayStation in the hospital waiting on his kids birth," another user wrote.

Her pregnancy was smooth she was studying and when she started to dilate i got off of the game lol I treat my lady like a Queen ! — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) July 3, 2020

In a follow up tweet, Molina said the PlayStation was left on with the headset also on, but it wasn't for the gaming crew. It was left on so their families could share the moment.

"Family was on the headset we left it on so they can hear," she wrote.

Originally published as NFL star's hospital gaming pic goes viral