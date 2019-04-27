US football star lashed for tweeting Avengers spoiler

IT'S day two of the 2019 NFL Draft, but football fans have found something else to be mad about.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy tweeted a massive spoiler after seeing the film Avengers: Endgame, sharing a key detail to the Marvel blockbuster. And his followers were not happy about it.

Marvel even ran a whole marketing campaign asking fans not to spoil the movie. Apparently, McCoy didn't get the memo.

Twitter users were predictably furious about the tweet, calling on the league to suspend him and the Bills to release him. One fan even started a petition to have McCoy's contract torn up.

Actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Avengers franchise, appeared to call McCoy out in another tweet, saying: "Much love to the fans who have kept spoilers to themselves. It's a very unselfish thing to do."

The movie collected $85 million from Thursday night screenings in America, beating a previous record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens by $4 million.

