NFL great shattered as daughter dies at 25

Keyshawn Johnson is mourning the loss of his daughter.

Former New York Jets wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson has revealed that his oldest daughter, Maia, had died aged 25.

Johnson, an NFL analyst and morning radio host for ESPN in America, did not reveal the cause of death.

"It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia," the 48-year-old Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri's, life.

"She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss.

"Shikiri, Maia's siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

"We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward."

Johnson and Shikiri Hightower were married from 1998 to 2002. They also have a son, Keyshawn Johnson Jr., who is 22-years-old.

Johnson has three younger children - London, Shyla and Vance - with current wife Jennifer Conrad.

A former college star and the first-overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, Johnson spent four impressive seasons with the Jets before failed contract negotiations led to him being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Johnson played a key role in Tampa Bay winning Super Bowl XXXVII. He retired in 2006 after stints with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, and joined ESPN a year later.

