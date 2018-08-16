Menu
Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis.
eXtra

‘I’m just relieved’: Aussie NFL star's rape case dropped

by staff writers
16th Aug 2018 10:33 AM

AUSTRALIAN NFL player Adam Gotsis will not face charges in connection with his March arrest on suspicion of rape.

The Denver Broncos defensive end was taken into custody earlier in the year after a woman came forward to Atlanta Police over a 2013 incident.

The woman who made the rape allegation said met Gotsis at a party on March 9, 2013 in Atlanta, while he was playing college football for Georgia Tech.

A warrant charging Gotsis was secured and the 25-yer-old turned himself in the same day. He posted a $US50,000 bond back in March and was released.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L Howard announced on Thursday (AEST) that Gotsis's case would not be pursued.

"After a careful and thorough investigation, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has decided not to proceed with the case against Mr Adam Gotsis," Howard said in a statement obtained by NFL.com.

"My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case."

Gotsis can still be disciplined by the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

"I'm just relieved that everything's been taken care of," Gotsis said at Broncos training.

"Got faith in the legal system and got faith in the Lord, and family and friends, and great support from everyone around me - Broncos friends, family.

"Just glad that it's over with, and I can focus on football now."

