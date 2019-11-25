Next year's MAFS contestants revealed

Channel 9 has revealed some of next year's Married At First sight contestants.

In a "first look" promo released by the network, a mix of male and female contestants are shown entering a "tunnel of love" (not a euphemism).

The promo received a mixed reaction from fans on Channel 9's social pages, with one person writing about the clip: "Every time I thought they couldn't take the ad to another level of stupidity it surprised me and doubled the hell down - lost in the woods, tunnel of love, magical pash, spontaneous levitation, then lets shoot across the friggin night sky!"

Another fan wrote: "First few seconds in … sleeve tattoo visible - gonna be a good series."

There’s a mix of ages in next year’s series.

This is law graduate Stacey Hampton.

Early reports suggest that next year's series could be even more controversial than this year's.

According to Hit106.9 breakfast host Nick Gill, the reality show shut down for two weeks during filming because things got out of hand.

"Apparently, they've just started filming again after a two-week break because the producers we're just like, 'This is going too far, we need to resettle ourselves, take a two-week filming break and then just work out how we can tackle the rest of the season'," Gill said, quoting a source.

He went on to claim that one of the contestants was sent to a rehab facility halfway through production.

"They've just gone so loose on the show that they were worried about their mental wellbeing," Gill said about the contestant. "Somebody was just losing it on the set so much that they had to check them in."

As far as the identity of the contestants goes, we already know that season 6 contestant Elizabeth Sobinoff will return next year for another crack at love.

Elizabeth failed to find love with Sam on MAFS in 2019.

Blonde law graduate Stacey Hampton, from Adelaide, features in the promo as does Sydneysider Mikey Pembroke.

According to the Daily Mail, next year's series will also feature bodybuilder Hayley Vernon, Instagram model Natasha Jayde, YouTube personalities Cathy Evans and Vanessa Romito, and Aleksandra Markovic, who appeared on Channel 7 show Take Me Out.

Mikey Pembroke.

YouTuber Cathy Evans.

YouTuber Vanessa Romito will be seen in season 7 of MAFS.

Will you be watching next year's season of MAFS? Let us know in the comments section below.