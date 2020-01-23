Menu
An illustration of the proposed temporary sales office proposed for the North Lismore Plateau site, which is currently on public exhibition at the Lismore City Council.
Next step for controversial Lismore development

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jan 2020 9:00 AM
PLANS to develop the North Lismore Plateau are moving forward, after a development plication to erect a temporary sales office on the site was lodged with the Lismore City Council.

The controversial development, which has been on the drawing board for more than 20 years, has faced legal obstacles in the Land and Environment Court when the Bundjalung Elders Council claimed sacred significance of the site.

In May last year, the court ordered the developers allow flora and fauna experts and a forensic archaeologist to access the site to prepare reports for the court regarding claims the site is a precious habitat for a number of endangered species.

But earlier this month, the council placed on public exhibition a DA outlining plans to open a temporary sales office at lot 3, 55 Dunoon Rd, North Lismore.

Lodged by Planit Consultants on behalf of the Winten Property Group, the documents reveal the sales office would be open from 8am to 6pm daily and would require one staff member and two parking spots.

The cost of the project is estimated at $15,000.

Public submissions about the proposed development close at 4.30pm on January 29.

You can lodge your submission by emailing council@lismore.nsw.gov.au or searching for the DA 5.2020.8.1 on www.lismore.nsw.gov.au

development application land and environment court of nsw lismore city council northern rivers councils northern rivers development north lismore plateau
Lismore Northern Star

