‘Next-level’ underboob trend going nowhere

A risque flash of “underboob” was once reserved for skimpy bikinis, but has now taken on raunchy new heights proving people can’t get enough.

While the underboob trend wasn't born in 2020, it certainly reached new heights this year.

Fashion lovers didn't let the fact that we have remained indoors for huge chunks of time stop them from pushing the boundaries - proving that the risque breast-flashing style is going absolutely nowhere not matter how much you may want it to disappear.

Just take this British influencer for example. She wasn't about to let a global pandemic stop her from taking a fashion risk.

Harley Brash, who appeared on UK's Love Island in 2019, slipped into an extremely daring dress to mark her 22nd birthday in September.

Any sudden movements would and it would be easy to assume the tiny scrap of fabric around her chest and neck would have slipped straight off.

Former UK Love Island star Harley Brash flaunted her ‘underboob’ in a halter-neck LBD.

The daring "next-level" outfit may have been too much for most of us, but it didn't stop Harley's online fans from lapping it up.

"Wow, you look incredible," one fan wrote on the Instagram snap.

"That dress is insane," another said.

"Wow, how absolutely stunning," a third declared.

Even underboob bikinis got a whole lot skimpier this year thought that may be hard to believe.

Gold-Coast based influencer Tammy Hembrow, who is Insta-famous for her increasingly skimpy swimsuits, shared a post in November wearing a two piece bikini from her clothing label, Saski Collection.

The seriously racy snakeskin style featured a strapless top in pink that showcased plenty of underboob, while the green G-string bottoms flaunted Tammy's famous booty.

While the name by definition means the wearer would likely be flashing the underneath section of the wearer's breasts, Tammy's fans pointed out there was "a lot of boob" on display.

Tammy Hembrow taking the meaning of underboob to a whole new level. Picture: Instagram/TammyHembrow

She paired the skimpy bikini top with a matching G-string that showed off her famous booty. Picture: Instagram/TammyHembrow

Then there was Bachelor star Jessica Brody who also jumped on the next-level underboob bandwagon. Despite the Melbourne-based reality contestant being in lockdown at the time, she didn't let it dampen her spirits, opting for a cut-out black bodysuit with a very revealing amount of cleavage.

The black one piece featured a thin strap across her breasts, flashing a serious amount of flesh as well as a gold loop chain across her midriff.

And don’t forget Bachelor star Jessica Brody who wore this daring underboob outfit in lockdown, in October. Picture: Instagram/JessicaBrody

The extreme "underboob" design showed off Jess' "thug wife" stomach tattoo and left some of her 317,000 followers pointing out the outfit was gravity-defying.

"Love the top, but I would probably fall out of it," one fan wrote.

So what's in store for women's fashion in 2021?

Well if this is what we can come up with whilst cooped up inside, imagine how risque it could get with an audience?

