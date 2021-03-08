Menu
A “bubbletent” glamping facility, similar to the Bubbletent Australia accommodation in the Capertee Valley, will be built near Tenterfield. Picture: Destination NSW
News

Next-level glamping with ‘bubble tents’ for stargazing

Rebecca Lollback
7th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Plans for a new glamping set-up at Tenterfield would include “bubbletents” that are designed for stargazing.

The development application for the site on Holleys Rd has been given the green light by the council after a close vote, with Mayor Peter Petty using his casting vote to get it over the line.

According to documents lodged with the council, the campground would have just four “Bubblesuites” and one “Tiny Bubble”.

A 3-D render of one of the bubbletents that will be installed at a site on Holleys Rd, on the outskirts of Tenterfield.
Three of the structures are ready for installation, but the other tents could take four to six months to arrive, depending on French manufacturing timelines and international delivery.

The Bubblesuites are 6.6m by 5.6m and are specially designed, off-grid, inflatable glamping tents, perfect for taking in the star-filled night sky.

“Each Bubbletent is equipped with a low power consumption and soundproof turbine (solar charged) to ensure it remains inflated at all times,” the DA document states.

“Each Bubblesuite will be fixed to a hardwood deck (steel frame) with its own anchorage system.

An example of an outdoor bathing area.
“The main bubble living space also has an adjoining bathroom bubble room, which will be equipped with a waterless toilet.

“Each Bubbletent will be equipped with an outdoor bath.

“All toiletry products will be provided to guests and will be organic.”

The campground, which will be known as Mirumiru Bubbletent, will be Australia’s second Bubbletent campground.

The original one is located on a 400ha working farm between Lithgow and Mudgee, overlooking the Capertree Valley and the second biggest canyon in the world.

It is internationally renowned and has a five-star rating on TripAdvisor.

Bubbletent Australia was the first facility of its kind in the country, and now another one will be built near Tenterfield.
Reviews of Bubbletent Australia describe the luxury facility as “spectacular” and a “once-in-a-lifetime experience”.

It’s booked out months in advance and costs upwards of $500 per night.

The views are amazing and almost everything has been thought of the facility provides binoculars, telescope, rechargeable headlamps, emergency torch, USB station, slippers, raincoats, hot water bottles, maps, a wireless speaker and iPad.

The Tenterfield glamping site is expected to bring up to 2000 tourists to Tenterfield every year.

Those people will be “encouraged to dine, shop and takeaway local produce from the region”.

Ahhh the serenity... the site of the bubbletent campground on Holleys Rd, Tenterfield.
