Newstead back on track for title race

DEFENDING titleholder Shane Newstead will attempt to win his third consecutive Andrew Walker Shield at the 14th running of the event at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

The race carries prestige and is an annual event on the AMCA sedan east coast calendar, honouring one of the most dedicated members of the AMCA fraternity who passed away some years ago.

Newstead is looking to join previous three time winners Stuart Hall and Mick Stubbs on the role of honour.

"This race means a lot and is important to the AMCA division so it will be an honour to win it again but the competition will be tough on the night,” Newstead said.

A strong entry list has been received by AMCA officials with time trials and heats to determine the finalists for the 25-lap main event.

"Every driver entered gets to run two heats, so it gives every competitor ample opportunity to qualify for the important final,” promoter David Lander explained. "The AMCAs put on very good racing and this particular event always brings together a good field.

"It sets the scene nicely for what promises to be one of the best races in the history of the Andrew Walker Shield.”

Luke Watt has moved into the AMCA division after previously racing in the four cylinder sedan category.

The Andrew Walker Shield represents his first major title race outing in the AMCA division.

The Australian Motor Contest Association (AMCA) sedans are a low budget entry category into speedway.

The cars allow very few engine modifications to the GM motors the class runs and few other changes overall are permitted in order to control running costs.

The AMCA cars will be supported with racing for Wingless Sprints, Production Sedans, Junior Sedans, National Four Cylinder Sedans and Street Stocks.

Gates open at 4pm and racing commences at 5.30pm.