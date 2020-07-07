News you can use in bite-sized snippets

There are changes to traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway due to the highway upgrade.

Writer mentorship

WRITERS can apply to be a part of the Write North Writers’ Group Residency through a new partnership with Create NSW and Byron Writers Festival.

The Residency, valued at almost $40,000 (including total in-kind and cash value of the residency plus $10,000 direct financial support to the writers’ group), will support a writers’ group of up to four members in a creative residency from September 7-13 in Byron Bay.

The successful group will receive mentorship from award-winning, established author Charlotte Wood and further development in the individual writers’ projects towards publication.

The mentorship includes workshops, group discussions and consultation sessions.

Applications close 5pm Monday July 27. Full guidelines and information can be found at www.create.nsw.gov.au/.

Highway changes

THERE will be no roadwork on the Pacific Highway between Glenugie and the Queensland border from 6am Friday July 10 to 6am Monday July 13 due to high traffic volumes expected for the school holidays. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

Also, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Devils Pulpit to carry out earthwork, paving, drainage work and landscaping. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be four nights and four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Mororo from Monday to carry out line marking, asphalting and to install signage, drainage and wire rope barriers. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and short stoppages at times while this work is carried out.

NRCF Grant applications open

COMMUNITY groups from around the Northern Rivers are encouraged to apply for grants from the NRCF’s Resilience and Regeneration Fund.

Targeted at non-for-profit organisations, the grants of $2k to $10k are available for local Northern Rivers groups which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, floods or bushfires.

The Northern Rivers Community Foundation has managed to raise nearly $200k for the fund thanks to generous donations and the support of Portland House Foundation, the James Frizelle Charitable Foundation.

Clubs from any area including conservation, homelessness, youth services, aged care services, family support or health and wellbeing services are encouraged to apply.

Applications close midnight August 17.

The Application Form will be available to download from NRCF website from today.

To download the program guidelines, go to nrcf.org.au/grants/recovery-resilience-grants-program.

Kyogle cinema reopens

KYOGLE Cinema is set to open it’s doors to patrons on July 9 and they will be using a leading technology to ensure patrons safety in the cinema.

Open in time for the school holidays, Kyogle Cinema is set to use ultraviolet air sanitising machines throughout the cinema to further enhance patron safety.

The cinema is reopening the Australian Cinematography Museum and running a slate of family friendly films including The Legend of Five and Red Shoes, with Bloodshot featuring for the adults.

As a result of hiring the air sanitiser machines and the reduced capacity, adult ticket prices are rising by two dollars.

For more information, go to www.kyoglecinema.com or search Kyogle Cinema on Facebook.