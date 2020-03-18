NEWS WRAP: Subscriber exclusives you missed last week

HEADLINES FROM THE WEEK

‘WE ROCK’: Forget about Byron, the best food is in Lismore. Meet the impressive winners in our quest to find the best takeaway in the region.

‘What we’d hoped for’: Ex-employees relieved by verdict. Former employees who reported concerns children weren’t being protected from harm at a Casino childcare have been left feeling vindicated by the court’s decision to convict the childcare operator.

Lismore teacher sent back to Cambodian prison Former Lismore teacher says he is innocent of charges he indecently assaulted boys in Cambodia.

BACKFLIP: Lismore council abandons plans for 24% rate hike.Lismore council has yet another discussion over rate hike plan.

More cyclones projected to hit Northern NSW this decade.The Northern Rivers is faced with the risk of more cyclones within the next decade, according to a recent report.

Airline to trial direct flights from Lismore to Sydney.The possible implementation of direct flights mean local business people can spend a full business day in Sydney and return home in the evening.

Fatal plane crash: Investigators release initial report.Weather conditions and pre-flight preparation are among areas of focus into an ongoing investigation into a fatal small plane collision which saw the death of its two passengers on January 12.

New wine shop is something ‘really special’. The North Coast’s newest wine store offers natural, sustainable, minimal-intervention wines in a luxe setting.

Jobs on offer at Casino meatworks after ‘little slowdown’. The Northern Co-operative Meat Company is doing well despite tough market conditions for meat processors.

Spy-like technology ‘life changing’ for Lismore man.Lismore man John Zambelli has only ever known a blurry world, but to his delight, a small, seemingly unassuming device has changed his life forever.

7 things our residents told the Bushfire Royal Commission.The commission heard about improvements that can be made to better prepare for and respond to the next bushfire.

