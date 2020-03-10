NEWS WRAP: Subscriber exclusives you missed last week

HEADLINES FROM THE WEEK

Shock verdict on Casino child care centre allegations. Liesl Pyke-Nott has been accused of failing to alert the NSW Department of Education of "corporal punishment" and the alleged lack of supervision of children at a Casino childcare centre that she managed. Read here.

'Stupid': Mayors slams plan to fix Alstonville blackspot. Planned safety upgrades to a dangerous intersection at Alstonville are "stupid" and won't stop crashes, says Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright. Read here.

A million reasons why this ballina auction was so crowded. The sales price set a street record. Read here.

Tragic teenager dies four months after trail bike crash. A teenager has tragically died four months after a motorcycle crash on the Northern Rivers. Read here.

'Pushed their way in': Frightening break-in at G'bah. Police are on the hunt for two offenders after an aggravated break-in at Goonellabah in the early hours of Monday morning. Read here.

What you need for a 14 day coronavirus quarantine. A virologist at the forefront of coronavirus research told News Corp a pandemic was inevitable and an outbreak in Australia was likely to result in the temporary closure of schools, workplaces and the cancellation of large gatherings, including sporting events. Read here.

Senior firey accused of sexual touching faces Casino Court. A senior South Australian firefighter was charged with sexually touching a woman while on deployment in northern NSW. Read here.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Tiny school one of first in Australia to have hemp uniforms. Making the switch from polyester to hemp-based school shirts has had nothing but benefits. Read here.

Regret that tattoo? There's a fix for that. The region will soon welcome a tattoo fading and removal service. Read here.

HOT TOPIC: CORONAVIRUS

Why our GPs are sending suspected COVID-19 cases away. Read here

DOUBLE WHAMMY: Influenza, coronavirus to hit at same time. Read here.

'STAY IN THE CAR': Why Ballina GP set up 'fever clinic'. Read here.

