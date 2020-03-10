Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Liesl Pyke-Nott.
Liesl Pyke-Nott.
News

NEWS WRAP: Subscriber exclusives you missed last week

JASMINE BURKE
10th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

HEADLINES FROM THE WEEK

Shock verdict on Casino child care centre allegations. Liesl Pyke-Nott has been accused of failing to alert the NSW Department of Education of "corporal punishment" and the alleged lack of supervision of children at a Casino childcare centre that she managed. Read here.

'Stupid': Mayors slams plan to fix Alstonville blackspot. Planned safety upgrades to a dangerous intersection at Alstonville are "stupid" and won't stop crashes, says Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright. Read here.

A million reasons why this ballina auction was so crowded. The sales price set a street record. Read here.

Tragic teenager dies four months after trail bike crash. A teenager has tragically died four months after a motorcycle crash on the Northern Rivers. Read here.

'Pushed their way in': Frightening break-in at G'bah. Police are on the hunt for two offenders after an aggravated break-in at Goonellabah in the early hours of Monday morning. Read here.

What you need for a 14 day coronavirus quarantine. A virologist at the forefront of coronavirus research told News Corp a pandemic was inevitable and an outbreak in Australia was likely to result in the temporary closure of schools, workplaces and the cancellation of large gatherings, including sporting events. Read here.

Senior firey accused of sexual touching faces Casino Court. A senior South Australian firefighter was charged with sexually touching a woman while on deployment in northern NSW. Read here.

 

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Tiny school one of first in Australia to have hemp uniforms. Making the switch from polyester to hemp-based school shirts has had nothing but benefits. Read here.

Regret that tattoo? There's a fix for that. The region will soon welcome a tattoo fading and removal service. Read here.

 

HOT TOPIC: CORONAVIRUS

Why our GPs are sending suspected COVID-19 cases away. Read here

DOUBLE WHAMMY: Influenza, coronavirus to hit at same time. Read here.

'STAY IN THE CAR': Why Ballina GP set up 'fever clinic'. Read here.

 

If you missed these stories because you're not a subscriber, the good news is you can still get our best introductory digital subscription offer - just $1 for the first 28 days.

If you want your local paper delivered as well, it's a $1 a day for the first 8 weeks.

Not only does that give you access to the best local stories - all of our premium content - but also the best stories from The Courier-Mail, and major sites like the Daily Telegraph, Melbourne's Herald-Sun and other regional titles from the Cairns Post to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

northern rivers businesses northern rivers court northern rivers crime northern rivers health northern rivers news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘YOU'RE FORGIVEN’: Boatie's heartfelt letter to thieves

        premium_icon ‘YOU'RE FORGIVEN’: Boatie's heartfelt letter to thieves

        News A FATHER has sent a heartfelt letter addressed to the thieves that snatched his boat early on a Monday morning.

        Woman carjacked while waiting for family at shopping centre

        premium_icon Woman carjacked while waiting for family at shopping centre

        Crime THE offender had been released on parole just five days earlier.

        ‘I want to get help. I don’t want to get sentenced to jail’

        premium_icon ‘I want to get help. I don’t want to get sentenced to jail’

        Crime BALLINA man led police on pursuits involving a stolen car.

        Two car crash at black spot

        premium_icon Two car crash at black spot

        News THREE people have been injured at a notorious black spot on the Bruxner Hwy this...

        • 10th Mar 2020 8:25 AM