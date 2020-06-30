News snippets from around the Northern Rivers

Bridge work

WORK is under way to build a median crossover on the Pacific Highway at Emigrant Creek. Stimulus funding from the $2.3 billion COVID-19 package has allowed Transport for NSW to bring forward and deliver the $400,000 project. The crossover will be used to divert traffic when maintenance works start later this year on Emigrant Creek Bridge, to assist in maintaining two-way traffic. To allow for work to take place on the median, fast lane closures will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Showground funding

THE Casino, Grafton and Maclean showgrounds which recently won more than $600,000 in funding have just received some icing on the cake with a further $75,000 in grants from the NSW Government, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has announced. Casino Showground will receive $8992 to paint the exterior of its showground office. This latest work follows the Government's decision in May to award $619,370 for improvement works at Casino, Grafton and Maclean showgrounds. Grafton Showground will receive $34,909 to replace old timber lighting poles in its showground ring and to install underground electrical wiring. Maclean Showground will get $30,866 to improve safe roof access to its buildings by installing ladder points and anchor points.

Dam facilities reopen

THE recreational facilities at Rocky Creek Dam will be open again to the public on July 1. Bubblers will remain off, so you need to take your own drinking water or fill your water bottles from a tap near the amenities. Amenities and BBQs in the recreation area will be cleaned daily, but all other hard surfaces throughout the area will not be part of that cleaning. Visitors are urged to comply with social distancing rules and all COVID-19 restrictions.

Ageing timber bridges repaired

CONCERNS about the structural condition of an ageing timber bridge have prompted a reduction to the load limit. The changes to Pearces Creek Bridge on Eltham Road at Pearces Creek come into effect on July 6. New load limits will be 3.5 tonnes for a single axle vehicle, four tonnes for a tandem axle and 4.5 tonnes for a tri-axle. Signs will be posted at the intersection of Bangalow Rd and Eltham Rd, Bexhill through to the intersection of Teven Rd and Eltham Rd, Teven. The bridge is on the boundary of the Ballina and Lismore local government areas. The councils are exploring joint funding opportunities to replace the bridge and will continue to undertake ongoing repairs.