News you mightve missed last week.
NEWS REWIND: 8 top stories you may have missed last week

JASMINE BURKE
25th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
THERE are hundreds of new stories on The Northern Star website each week, so it could be easy for even our most dedicated readers to miss some big news.

The biggest stories last week were the emergency lockdown at Southern Cross University and a bomb threat in Mullumbimby. We had staff visit the scenes and capture dramatic photos.

While there were lots of breaking news in the Northern Rivers which gained national attention, among the chaos there was plenty more happening in our local patches.

Here are six of our other top stories you might have missed last week.

1. An Alstonville couple who assaulted multiple people at a hotel during a "disturbing" scene have been sentenced.

2. Following the emergency lockdown at SCU Lismore campus, hoaxers have been warned of 'significant' penalties for bogus threats, with police having established a strike force.

3. The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez has been referred to the NSW Coroner, but the Byron community says they vow to continue searching for him.

4. Comedian Akmal Saleh may be one of the few people to have ever lost money selling real estate in Byron Bay after going through the tree change from hell.

5. What this Casino man did which led a magistrate to say they "despair the future of the human race".

6. A man who was found by a Supreme Court jury to be the leader of a "socially harmful cult" has published an apology to the blogger he unsuccessfully sued for defamation.

