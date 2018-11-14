TV reporter’s great response to heckler

A TV reporter furiously confronted a far-right activist who interrupted her live broadcast during the Bourke Street terrorist attack.

Seven News reporter Jodi Lee was giving a piece-to-camera from the scene of Melbourne's terror attack on Friday when she was interrupted by United Patriot Front co-founder Neil Erikson shouting "Islamic terror!" into her live microphone.

Lee continued with her broadcast, but later confronted him about it.

"Are you out of your goddamn mind?" the reporter shouts at he films her with his phone.

"Excuse me?" he responds.

"Are you out of your mind?" she repeats.

"Say what it is. Say what it is. It's fake news!" he yells back at her.

For a moment it looks like Lee is going to laugh at him, before she says "Who do you think you are? Donald Trump?" and walks away.

The Seven News cameraman then informs Mr Erikson he's on live television. He gives the camera man the middle finger, and the camera man returns the gesture.

As police officers move Mr Erikson along, he claims Lee approached him, even though Seven's footage shows him approaching her first to interrupt her broadcast.

He also claimed in a subsequent status that the reporter "screamed at him to 'get F*cked'," despite no evidence of this in the videos he shared.

The video has been shared more than 2000 times since Mr Erikson posted it to his Facebook page, but a number of people took issue with his actions.

Marianne Hamilton said Mr Erikson was "moronic" and told him to "Grow up and get a f*cking job!"

"What a d*ckhead she was doing her job," added Omar Sirianni.

Seven News reporter Jodi Lee. Source: Twitter

Far-right activist Neil Eriksson. Picture: Facebook

Others also questioned why he accused the reporter of "fake news", given it was unanimously referred to as a suspected terror attack following police confirmation.

"All news platforms have addressed it as a suspected terrorist attack, im (sic) confused as to why she's been attacked for fake news?" wrote Emily Thamm.

This isn't Mr Erikson's first attention-hungry stunt. Earlier this year, a court judge described him as "childish" for attending court wearing a high-visibility vest from his former employer, Toll.

The judge said he "just enjoys media attention", describing his actions as "rubbish".