Former NewsRegional editor takes the helm at the Mercury

JENNA Cairney, editor of the Townsville Bulletin, is the new editor of the Mercury.

Ms Cairney replaces Chris Jones who has been appointed as editor of the Courier Mail in Brisbane.

She used to edit the Sunshine Coast Daily and worked at other NewsRegional titles including the Warwick Daily News.

Jenna Cairney has been appointed as the Mercury’s new editor. Picture: CHRISTIAN GILLES

Ms Cairney will be the first female editor of the masthead in the Mercury's 165 year history.

"I am deeply honoured to be named as the 22nd editor of the Hobart Mercury," she said.

"It is humbling to look back at the paper's more than 150-year history and see my name placed alongside journalists such as Henry Richard Nicholls who edited it for 29 years.

"Departing editor Chris Jones leaves big shoes to fill but I'm looking forward to building on what the team has achieved under his leadership.

"Finally, I can't wait to make beautiful Tasmania my family's home."

Michael Miller, executive chairman of News Corp Australasia today announced the appointments and congratulated Mr Jones and Ms Cairney. He said they both were outstanding editors with strong records of positioning their mastheads for growth.

"Chris is an editor whose campaigning for good has struck a chord with the Tasmanian community and his knowledge of Queensland will be invaluable in his new role," he said.

"Jenna has proven herself as an editorial leader who understands and engages her local community and she will prove to be a strong advocate for Tasmanians on the issues that matter to them."

Ms Cairney has been editor of the Townsville Bulletin for the past two years. Previously, she edited the Sunshine Coast Daily and in 2015 was regional editor of the year.

Mr Jones and Ms Cairney will start their new roles on January 13.

Mr Jones will replace Sam Weir as editor of the Courier-Mail. Mr Weir was promoted recently to be editor of Australia's largest-selling daily newspaper, the Herald Sun, in Melbourne.