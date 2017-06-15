Newrybar fireworks postponed following downpours

FAIR: Fireworks at Newrybar will be delayed this year due to wet weather.

THE annual Newrybar Public School Fireworks and Fair originally scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed.

A update on social media confirmed the decision.

"Newrybar Fireworks scheduled for this Saturday 17th June have sadly been postponed due to rain,” said the statement.

"New date to be announced shortly.”

The event is a major fundraiser for Newrybar Public School.

The small educational precinct of 25 students benefits from the fair, which is attended by more than 700 people.

Funds raised from the Newrybar Fireworks & Fair pay for things such as an interactive screen, a quarter share in robotics equipment, new murals and playground seating.

Funds raised also directly help to halve the bus costs for school excursions and sporting activities including annual swimming lessons.

Newrybar Public School's annual Fireworks and Fair on was to be held this Saturday from 4pm at 10 Broken Head Road, Newrybar.