Newlyweds honeymoon at Paradise - campdraft, that is

Sally and Luke McMahon and daughter Charli, from New South Wales, take in the action at the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

Sally and Luke McMahon and daughter Charli, from New South Wales, take in the action at the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

Newlyweds Luke and Sally McMahon made a 1600km round trip to honeymoon at the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

They travelled from the coastal village of Uki in New South Wales and could not have been happier with their Central Queensland destination.

They came as spectators, keen to get a feel for the iconic, four-day campdraft before returning next year as competitors.

Baby girl Charli, one of their six children, was with them.

“We’re campdrafters from down south and we knew Paradise Lagoons was the biggest one and the best one and the one we’ve always wanted to go to,” Luke said.

“We thought we’d come up and have a look at it all first and see what it’s all about before we drag the horses up with us next year.

“We only got married a couple of weeks ago and because we love the sport so much and were so keen to come here, we thought we’d make this our honeymoon.”

Check out the photos from the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

Luke and Sally were full of praise for the multi-million dollar, purpose-built facility 15km outside Rockhampton, and the campdraft itself.

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” they said in unison.

Luke is new to campdrafting while Sally is an experienced hand, though she is just returning from a lengthy layoff.

They said their children were “addicted too”. They all have horses and could not wait to get started.

They love to watch campdrafting on Youtube, with CQ champion Pete Comiskey one of their favourites.

Sally and Luke hoped to have the whole family in tow when they headed back in their Gooseneck next year.

“There’s nothing like this down where we are in northern NSW,” Luke said.

“Most people love going to the coast while we love heading away from it.

“We love the red dirt roads and we love the country people.”

Sally said it would be great to be part of the action next year.

“I’ll be in the ladies for sure and Luke in the novice, but I think if we travel all this way we’d probably go in the open as well,” she said.

“We’re not going to have a chance of winning but it’s not about that - it’s about competing here and being able to say you’ve done it.”