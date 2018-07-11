Newly wed couple and kids lose everything as home engulfed

A MOTHER and her two young children managed to escape a terrifying blaze unharmed after fire engulfed their family home late yesterday afternoon in Hay Point.

Neighbours lined the streets as emergency service crews worked to extinguish the blaze at the Tindaridge Court property.

Randall Jackson, who was a witness at the scene, described hearing explosions and was worried the neighbouring properties were at risk.

Mr Jackson said he was on his way to work at the port when he saw the flames and smoke coming from the house.

"I'm here now and it's pretty hectic," Mr Jackson said from the scene just after 3pm. "There have been a few explosions since I have been here."

Cedric Spark who lives next door to the property said the home was engulfed in flames in moments after explosions were heard.

"Pretty much as soon as I walked out of my house it was up in flames," he said.

"The community really rallied together to try and put out the fire even before first responders got there.

"It is sad, it it a livelihood.. they are a newlywed couple too and they have just had a baby too."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said four fire crews attended the fire and a Queensland Ambulance crew were also on scene, although luckily no one was injured.

"We were called at 3.10pm and on arrival the home was engulfed," the spokeswoman said. "It is a single storey structure. There were three occupants inside and they were taken out safely and didn't require any treatment from paramedics."

Mr Spark said contractors from Croyden and Hay Point Coal Terminal were on scene with a tank of water as soon as smoke was visible in the air and that soon after, fire crews arrived to get the flames under control.

Crews were still on scene late yesterday monitoring the property.