Newly opened dance studio devastated by flood

Roxie Rose Burlesque and Pole Studio was devastated by the Lismore flood. But founders and teachers Megan Phillips and Cherie Small say the show must go on!

AFTER much blood, sweat, and tears (all glittery, of course, darling), Roxie Rose Burlesque and Pole Studio was completed just over eight weeks ago.

On Friday, March 24, they held their grand opening of their 'Lady Shed', as it is fondly known, with a showcase of pole routines at their Woodlark Street location.

Then disaster struck.

Less than a week after the grand opening, as Lismore was flooded in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, the dream studio of Roxie Rose founders and dance teachers Megan Phillips, Cherie Small, and Nat Wilesmith, was filled with water.

All their hard work destroyed.

All their joy of the grand opening promptly sunk.

But, in true dance spirit, the women behind Roxie Rose have decided that the show must go on.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Aptly using their humour to deal with the disaster, which they have begun to refer to as "that mole Debbie", they began their clean up in the only way they knew how - in fabulous tutus, glittery gumboots and gloves, breaking out the champagne for rest breaks, whilst joking that their pole studio had become a "water pole-o" studio.

On Sunday, the dance teachers said, they were overwhelmed with the support their students showed them - turning up with mops, brooms and buckets to kick-start the clean up.

Ms Phillips said they were hopefully that their 13 brass pole would be saved, however the floor, and part of their ceiling needed a lot of work, as would their mirrored walls.

However, like many businesses in the Lismore CBD, much of what was inside the studio had to go.

To their dismay, amongst the items destroyed was their hand-crafted reception counter, built by Ms Small's partner and her son.

One shining light was the recovery of Ms Phillips favourite pair of dance heels, which would need a good scrubbing, but may just live to see the next dance showcase.