Newcomers a big part of bid for back-to-back premierships

CONTEST: The Lismore Swans' Maggie Riley leaps above a Ballina Bombers opponent. The Swans women play Tweed Tigers in the grand final today. Adrian Etherson

LISMORE Swans are aiming for back-to-back premierships in their local women's Aussie Rules grand final against Tweed Tigers today.

The Swans beat minor premiers Ballina in the major semi-final a fortnight ago and were the inaugural winners of the women's competition last year.

Lismore was boosted this season by the arrival of Rebecca Brooks, Molly Hughes, Sarah Jones and Maggie Riley, adding further depth to the team.

"We lost a few players but we gained another handful that have been really good for us,” coach Carl Merrison said.

"In saying that, we need all hands on deck and it will take a real team effort to win it.

"It would be a big thing to win two straight but we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves yet.

"We've taken the easier road to get there this year and we'll see if the week off was good for us.”

Brieanna Olive kicked three goals in the major semi-final win and has been well supported this season by Ruby Morris while Riley is a utility player who has covered a number of positions.

"Tweed are a physical team and they play hard and contest every quarter,” Merrison said.

"But we have some firepower of our own and I'm hoping that will all come out in a grand final.

"It's a long process to get here and some of our girls have been training since January.”

The game will start at 12.30pm.