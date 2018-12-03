Change of luck for Sydney Uni Flames in WNBL

Alex Delaney made her debut in the Sydney Uni Flames’ first win of the WNBL this season. Pic: Richard Dobson

It's the unluckiest name in the WNBL right now but young Flames player Alex Delaney might just have broken the hoodoo.

Delaney made her long-awaited debut in the premier women's basketball league in Australia on the weekend as the beleaguered Sydney Uni Flames finally ended a 10-game losing streak.

She was the only "Alex" on the court with Alex Wilson last week undergoing surgery and this week fellow starter Alex Bunton also scheduled to go under the surgeons knife.

Both are season-ending injuries for the Flames pair.

"I was a bit worried for her given she's an Alex and what has happened to our other two Alex's," said Flames coach Cheryl Chambers.

Delaney is the daughter of former Sydney Flames gun Gail Henderson who retired from the WNBL in 1998 when pregnant with Delaney's younger sister Bree.

The are the first mother and daughter to play for the Sydney Uni Flames after Delaney took to the court in the Flames' 85-64 trouncing of Bendigo Spirit.

Delaney took to the court with three minutes remaining against Bendigo on the weekend and nailed a three-pointer.

The understaffed Flames are now preparing for their Wednesday night matchup against the Adelaide Lightning at Brydens Stadium at 7pm.

Chambers on Monday confirmed Tahlia Tupaea was right to play Adelaide Wednesday night after rolling her ankle in the win over Bendigo.

"She came off but the medical people, said she was right to return," Chambers said.

"I just said don't worry because we didn't need her at that stage.

"She's done her recovery, she is fine, she'll be fine. She'll be playing."