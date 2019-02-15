Newcastle trip to kick off season for talented juniors

Gold Coast winger Anthony Don poses for a photo with two Northern Rivers juniors when CRL joined with the Titans last year.

Gold Coast winger Anthony Don poses for a photo with two Northern Rivers juniors when CRL joined with the Titans last year. Country Rugby League

NORTHERN Rivers will kick-start its representative rugby league campaign with junior competition in the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley cups in Forster and Newcastle this weekend.

The junior teams will play in Gold Coast Titans colours for the first time after Northern Rivers agreed to a formal partnership with the NRL club in August.

Ballina centre Rowan Mansfield is in the Under-16 Andrew Johns team that plays Newcastle and he will be joined by Seagulls teammates Logan Smith and Nicholas Troy.

Casino's Matthew Avery will play on the wing while Marist Brothers have Jake Coleman on the other wing with Henry Lee on the bench.

Kyogle has Damian Wilson and Jack Kunhell on the bench.

The Laurie Daley Under-18 team is made up mostly of Tweed players with a sprinkling of locals.

Casino's Lachlan West will play fullback while junior Country representative Simon Pratt has been named at lock and Ballina's Carl Lolohea is on the bench.

Both teams will play in Lismore on March 9 when the Under-23 men's and women's teams host a round of their competitions at Crozier Field.

Country Rugby League chief executive Terry Quinn believes the new-look representative season provides a great pathway opportunity for male and female participants in regional New South Wales.

Gold Coast Titans high performance staff, including head coach Garth Brennan, will join NRL coaching and development staff for coaching updates at Ballina Rugby League Club today.

The coaching updates will include a practical session with the Northern Rivers Titans Under-23 representative team that is preparing for the CRL Country Championships next month.

NTH RIVERS REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS

Under-16s: 1 Jaylan De Groot (Cudgen), 2 Matthew Avery (Casino), 3 Keegan Pace (Cudgen), 4 Rowan Mansfield (Ballina), 5 Jake Coleman (Marist Brothers), 6 Riley Lack (Murwillumbah), 7 Thomas Weaver (Cudgen), 8 Noah Johannssen (Tweed Seagulls), 9 Oskar Bryant (Cudgen), 10 Jack Cullen (Cudgen), 11 Nicholas Troy (Ballina), 12 Ryan Foran (Murwillumbah), 13 Bayley Cox (Murwillumbah). Bench: Reef Sommerville (Cudgen), Damian Wilson (Kyogle), Byron Jones (Cudgen), Logan Smith (Ballina), Henry Lee (Marist Brothers), Jordan Gallagher (South Grafton), Jack Kunhell (Kyogle).

Under-18s: 1 Lachlan West (Casino), 2 Harrison Bell (Tweed Coast), 3 Cooper Many (Lower Clarence), 4 Lachlan Hallard (Cudgen), 5 Jahvis Kendall (Tugun), 6 Thomas Vickery (Murwillumbah), 7 Nelson Ewing (Murwillumbah), 8 Liam Robinson (Tweed Seagulls), 9 Jonah Whitlam-Rose (Murwillumbah), 10 Timothy Johannsson (Tweed Seagulls), 11 Ethan Forster (Lower Clarence), 12 Jayden Martens (Tweed Coast), 13 Simon Pratt (Casino). Bench: Zackary Hicks (Cudgen), Zac Lateo (Tweed Coast), Carl Lolohea (Ballina), Jordan Tauaili'I (Tweed Seagulls), Parker Bryant (Cudgen).