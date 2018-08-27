Newcastle licensee’s $5000 pretzel problem

A NEWCASTLE restaurant's recipe to stay open late and keep serving drinks has unravelled after licensing police found just one item on the menu after 9pm - pretzels.

Licensee of 5 Sawyers eatery, Benjamin Dewson, has been ordered to cough up almost $5000 in fines and legal costs after being found guilty of running the venue as a bar.

The heat came on when Liquor and Gaming NSW inspectors visited 5 Sawyers late on September 16 last year and were told by the duty manager the full food menu stopped at 9pm.

After 9pm, the restaurant offered only a limited menu that consisted of exactly one item - a "German-style pretzel with a cheese dipping sauce and cracked pepper".

Under liquor licensing laws, it is illegal for a restaurant's primary purpose to be the sale of alcohol.

5 Sawyers restaurant licensee Benjamin Dewson was prosecuted for operating as an unauthorised bar last week.

On the night they visited, the inspectors found there was no table service being offered at the venue and patrons were buying drinks directly from the bar, a statement of facts tendered to Newcastle Local Court said. Records showed that between 8pm and its 1am closing time, liquor sales that night formed "about 92 per cent of total sales", with food sales making up just 7 per cent of sales. Inspectors also observed a "dimly lit setting and a DJ … at the rear of the premises". On its website, 5 Sawyers is described as a venue "where eclectic art meets history" and offers "fine food and produce, much of which is also sourced locally".

Inspectors also noted a large sign near the main entrance describing the venue as, "A Bar With Food",

The venue was fined $1200 and ordered to pay $3500 in legal costs. Magistrate David Price said the incident was "not a matter to be trivialised".

"There needs to be a general deterrence in the hospitality industry. There should be a clear and consistent message that there must be full compliance with liquor licence requirements," he said.

It's the second time a Newcastle venue has been prosecuted for such an offence. In February, the former operators of Soho on Darby were convicted and fined for operating their restaurant like a nightclub.

Liquor & Gaming NSW's Director of Compliance Operations Sean Goodchild warned the regulator would not tolerate operators misusing their licence to disguise its activities.

"We have investigated a number of recent cases where a venue with a restaurant licence operates as a nightclub or bar," he said. "These business models misrepresent their activities and disregard strict obligations under NSW liquor laws, increasing risks of alcohol-related harm."