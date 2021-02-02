Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A newborn baby was rushed to hospital, but died, after it was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a western Sydney home.
A newborn baby was rushed to hospital, but died, after it was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a western Sydney home.
News

Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

by Anthony Piovesan
2nd Feb 2021 7:55 PM

A newborn baby has died after drowning in a bathtub in a western Sydney house on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the house in Shalvey about 12.10pm following reports a baby was non-responsive in the home's bathtub.

The eight-week-old was then taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a serious condition, but she couldn't be saved.

Police will interview a 35-year-old woman who is currently in hospital undergoing a mental health assessment.

NCA NewsWire understands the woman is the child's mother.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

baby death drowning

Just In

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW
    • 2nd Feb 2021 8:12 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        34,000 phone intercepts recorded in cocaine ring case

        Premium Content 34,000 phone intercepts recorded in cocaine ring case

        Crime One of the members of the group has now pleaded guilty to all charges against her.

        More than 1300 affected by power outage

        Premium Content More than 1300 affected by power outage

        News Essential Energy is investigating the cause of the unplanned outage.

        Extraordinary meeting to decide on World Surf League event

        Premium Content Extraordinary meeting to decide on World Surf League event

        Surfing Last-minute meeting called to discuss plans for WSL event in Lennox.

        ’Unsettled’ weather, chance of severe storms for 3 days

        Premium Content ’Unsettled’ weather, chance of severe storms for 3 days

        Weather A southerly change is moving along the coast.