Ms Marner said she downloaded the app but hadn’t even used it. Picture: iStock
Lifestyle

Woman’s shock $800 Uber Eats bill

by Jono Edwards, NZ Herald
16th Aug 2018 12:54 PM

A NEW Zealand woman has criticised Uber after her experience of fraudulently losing almost $800 through the app, and the subsequent difficulty dealing with the company.

Connor Marner, from Dunedin, said she downloaded Uber Eats on August 8, but did not end up using it.

The next day when she checked her emails, she found Uber messages about recent trips around New York, costing a total of $796.52.

She cancelled her card and tried to dispute the costs, she said.

She said after a difficult back and forth through the app, she sent proof of the charges.

About two hours later she was sent Uber's final correspondence through the app, but her login was denied, and she received a message saying her account did not exist.

She assumed access was blocked due to fraudulent use.

This left her unable to contact the company, she said.

She had so far been refunded $707.78 of the $796.52 in charges, she said.

The experience left her concerned with the "lack of security" Uber applied to her personal information.

"It took less than 12 hours for the first charges to appear. My password was eight characters long and a mix of upper and lower case letters and numbers," Ms Marner said.

She also thought she was poorly treated as a customer.

"I never felt they believed me or cared that I had just lost a significant amount of money … due to charges they made."

Her bank was investigating and would have to "clean up Uber's mess," she said.

An Uber spokeswoman said the company had reimbursed charges in full, despite Ms Marner's bank statements showing nearly $100 outstanding.

"The privacy and security of our riders and driver-partners is incredibly important to Uber and we want to assure riders that their payment information is encrypted when entered into the Uber app, meaning fraudsters can't steal credit card numbers from a rider account," the spokeswoman said.

 

This story originally appeared in the New Zealand Herald and has been reproduced with permission.

    Local Partners