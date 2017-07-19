New youth sexual health clinic for Lismore

Bulk-billed clinic to make it easy as possible for young people to get the help they need.

A FREE bulk billed sexual health service for 12-25 year olds will soon open its doors in Lismore.

Service Manager of headspace Lismore Teri King said the new clinic will provide a comfortable, confidential space for youth to discuss issues on sexual health.

"Young people are more inclined to engage in risky behaviours which puts them at a higher risk of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and unfortunately, many still do not take adequate protection against STI's despite sexual education programs in schools,” Ms King said.

"Providing a sexual health clinic specifically for youth in a format and place which they are comfortable with we hope will help to empower them to take responsibility for their own health issues.”

The Clinic will offer:

- Sexual health screenings

- Contraception including emergency contraception

- Pregnancy planning and testing

- Gynaecological investigation and treatment

- Cervical screening tests

The headspace Sexual Health Clinic, run by The Lismore and Kyogle Family Planning Service, has been designed to make it easy as possible for young people to get the help they need.

The service will begin operating out of the headspace office in 2A Carrington Street Lismore on August 3 and run every Thursday thereon from 2pm-5pm.

Bookings can be made by phoning 6620 0200. Further information at www.socialfutures.or.au/clinic