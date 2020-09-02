New York inspired deli opens in the heart of Lismore

Jessi Smith and Joe Steele have opened Doughboy Deli in Lismore CBD.

YOU won’t have to travel to New York for a deli sandwich now Doughboy Deli has opened in Lismore.

Inspired by travels to America and Europe, Doughboy Deli owner Joe Steele said he wanted to create a space that offered fresh food at affordable prices while also supporting local producers.

“We do sandwiches, homemade bagels and pastries, and everything we do is in house,” Mr Steele said.

“We try to work with as many local suppliers as possible, we’re very passionate about supporting our community.

“It is very much that community vibe you get at places at Zabars (Deli in New York) where you go in and they just know your order.

“It’s like a world unto its own, the whole deli scene and we’re hoping to emulate that.”

Despite the pressure of COVID-19 impacting many other businesses, Mr Steele said the pandemic has assisted him in focusing on creating a space for people to grab a quick bite to eat.

“It’s purely takeaway so we can build around the whole COVID thing,” he said.

“It kind of made it easier because it meant that we can focus on takeaways and build a business model around that.

“I love that kind of hole-in-the-wall vibe, we wanted something that was small and intimate.

“Plus, it’s a little bit more excitement to a quick lunch or a quick coffee.”

Mr Steele said he hoped to soon be bringing more options to the deli, including a takeaway antipasto platter perfect for date night.

“It’s kind of a little hub where people can kind of stop for a minute and customise things to what they want,” he said.

“We wanted to be able to offer things people can’t particularly get, like truffle cheeses.

“We wanted to do good quality stuff at not a ridiculous price.”

Doughboy Deli is located at Shop 3, Embassy Arcade, Keen St, Lismore and is open from 7.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

They’ll also be offering online ordering and free delivery within the CBD.

Visit www.doughboydeli.com for more information.