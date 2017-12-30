New Year's resolutions based on my Northern Star stories

THIS year I've had the privilege of meeting and speaking candidly to hundreds of Northern Rivers residents to produce over 500 stories.

Sometimes my conversations with residents will take place after a miraculous turn of events, be it a life rescue or a roadside baby delivery.

At other times interviews are carried out under duress or in the wake of a tragedy, like a car crash, severe illness or a murder.

Everybody has a story and it's been an honour for me to enter into an interviewee's life, even for just a brief moment, to tell it.

Here's five new year's resolutions based on some of the stories I've told this year:

1. Drive safely

The NSW road death toll for this year's holidays period stands at 24, with toll count continuing into Monday night.

The stoic message of Nimbin teen Tessa Rutley is a permanent reminder to drive carefully on Northern Rivers roads.

2. Be grateful

Casino man Adam Paget needed critical transport by the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter after cutting his throat with a butcher's saw.

In the wake of the tragedy, his wife, Gemma Brett, reached out for donations, not for herself, but for the helicopter which saved her husband's life.

Casino man Adam Paget needed critical transport to hospital by the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter after cutting his throat with a butcher's saw. Contributed

3. Learn CPR

When a Byron Bay Triathlon competitor collapsed a group of bystanders rallied around him, continuing to take turns at CPR compressions even while his feet turned blue.

Paramedics worked to stabilise a 31-year-old Byron Bay Triathlon competitor with CPR for over 20 minutes. Alina Rylko

4. Do not forget that it is always possible (and necessary) to learn new things

A sudden mystery illness crippled Byron Bay teen Olivia Odey with constant and searing pain.

In a separate incident, Rosanna Robertson was shot in the head by the man she thought she loved.

Both women have walked out of wheelchairs, only through their dedication to physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Rosanna Robertson and TV Host Ray Martin ahead of her TV appearance on a documentary on domestic violence. Contributed

5. Be sexy!

Anyone can do it, said Studio Boudoir's Melle Veronesi:

