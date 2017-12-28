New Year's forecast: Rain, chance of severe thunderstorms

IF YOU are spending New Year's Eve on the Northern Rivers, you might want to pack a pair of wellies - the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rain.

Over the next eight days between 50-100mm of rain is forecast for parts of the Northern Rivers.

BoM forecaster, Rob Taggart said the Northern Rivers will cop showers for at least the next eight days.

"There's a chance of a thunderstorm for some of those days as well," Mr Taggart said.

"The chance of a thunderstorm today is now gone but there is still a chance of a shower or two today and tomorrow - not heavy falls compared to the recent event."

But moving into the weekend things are going to get a lot wetter.

"There should be a clear, dry morning on Saturday, we will have some showers and possibly thunderstorms developing in the mid afternoon going into the evening.

"There is a low risk of severe thunderstorm activity on Saturday but the chance of severe storms increases on New Years Eve and New Years Day."

Mr Taggart said this will be particularly for inland locations like Lismore and Casino but he doesn't rule it out coming to coastal towns.

He said rainfall totals can be highly variable across the district but most places can expect to receive at least some showers over the week.

"There is a good chance quite a few locations will pick up in excess of 50 millimetres.

"Particularly on Sunday and Monday people should pay attention to any severe thunderstorm warnings that are issued."

Maximum temperatures across the region until next Wednesday are forecast to sit around 28C-29C, with Saturday predicted to tip 30C.