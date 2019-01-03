Menu
Crime

New Year’s Eve coward punch victim on the mend

by Ryan Tennison
3rd Jan 2019 9:15 PM
A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was coward punched in an unprovoked attack during New Year's Eve celebrations in the city.

Tioram McDonough, of Bentleigh East, was ringing in the New Year with a friend at Batman Park in the city when he was randomly assaulted.

He said a large group of people were throwing punches and one person was holding a taser.

Detectives are now investigating the incident, which is believed to have taken place on Rebecca Walk about 12.15am.

 

"I just registered that someone was coming towards me," Mr McDonough told Nine News.

He said he was struck on the side of the head, which left a black eye and severe bruising around his head.

"I felt this fist connect with my face, I think it was a right hook," he said.

The engineering student staggered to Flinders St station and was briefly treated there before he caught a train home.

Mr McDonough told police his attacker was of African appearance, aged about 19 and wearing a grey jumper and dark pants.

Witnesses are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

