NEW YEAR’S BABY: Meet Coffs’ first bub of 2021

It was a happy new year for the Eldridge couple, who welcomed little Ivy into the world after 9am on January 1.

Proud new parents Natalie and Mitch Eldridge are beaming with joy after welcoming the Coffs Coast's first baby of 2021.

Little Ivy Jayne Eldridge was born at Coffs Harbour Health Campus at 9.12am on New Year's Day.

It was certainly a happy new year for the newlywed Woolgoolga couple, whose daughter Ivy came into the world weighing a healthy 3.54kg and measuring 48cm in length.

Little Ivy is the Coffs Coast's first baby for 2021, but was the second for the Mid North Coast region.

Another baby girl was born at Port Macquarie just after 2am.

