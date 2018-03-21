New Woolworths, illegal camping, pokies on agenda

An artist's impression of Mercato on Byron.

An artist's impression of Mercato on Byron. Contributed

BYRON Shire Council will meet tomorrow to discuss a number of contentious issues and infrastructure projects around the local government area.

Mercato on Byron

Mayor Simon Richardson wants to extend hours for construction on Saturdays at the Mercato development on Jonson Street.

Mercato on Byron is a commercial retail development including a brand new Woolworths supermarket, a nine-auditorium cinema and a range of boutique speciality retailers.

Cr Richardson said a request had been received from the developer to extend the approved construction hours on a Saturday.

Previously approved construction hours were: Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm and Saturday 8am to 1pm.

The minor extension to the afternoon hours is hoped to accelerate work on site to achieve a project completion by end 2018 instead of mid 2019.

Illegal camping

Cr Basil Cameron has put forward a notice of motion around protection and public access at the Scarabelottis Lookout and Keyes Bridge Reserve.

Over recent times the parks and surrounding private land have suffered from unsustainable increase in visitor numbers.

Cr Cameron hopes to manage this through the implementation of various restrictions, signage and an increase in ranger presence.

Poker machines

Following the Beach Hotel's decision to remove poker machines from their venue, Cr Paul Spooner wants to encourage other venues in the Shire to follow suit.

Cr Spooner is moving to open a dialogue with those venues to investigate alternative business models and see find out the benefits of divesting their poker machines.

Ewingsdale Road roundabout

A summary report and recommendations will be brought to Council's attention tomorrow regarding the contentious Ewingsdale Road and Sunrise Boulevard roundabout.

Issues associated with the constructions and budget adjustments to be presented, as well as a debrief on what staff learnt to assist with future projects.

Clothing-optional beach

Council will revisit the clothing optional signage at Tyagarah Beach tomorrow, after Acting Open Space and Facilities Coordinator, Darren McAllister, delivered a report.

NSW Police have reported a drop in undesirable behaviour since the installation of the council and NPWS signage and increase police presence and enforcement in the area.