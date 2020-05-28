Menu
NEW VENTURE: Iohne Simpson and Emily Gray are excited to open the new Spotted Pig wine bar and small eats in about a month, which is set to support the local Lismore art scene.
News

New wine bar set to open in Lismore CBD

Francis Witsenhuysen
28th May 2020 12:00 PM
LISMORE is set to get an arty new wine bar in the heart of the CBD, brought to you by the women behind the Spotted Pig cafe.

Spotted Pig co-owners Iohne Simpson and Emily Gray sadly closed the doors of their well-established cafe, located in the stunning old Lindendale Church, last weekend.

But when one door closes, another opens.

It was a bittersweet moment for the couple, who closed up nearly a month before the lease finished at the end of June, to carefully prepare and move into their new venture in Lismore.

"We are sad, we are such a part of the community," Ms Simspon said.

"Last weekend was tough, but lovely. People are so excited we are moving into town.

"It was an awesome place to run our first business."

She said the couple was forced to reassess their next move after they closed Spotted Pig, as their initial plans to travel around the UK and Europe were squashed due to the pandemic.

"We were super excited for a bit of a break - we thought we'd come back and do something else after travelling.

"Then the pandemic happened.

>>> STILL OPEN: How 6 of our best-loved eateries are coping

"We didn't want to renew our lease because the space was so big - it's stunning but it was hard to maintain."

So they decided to reuse the cafe equipment, look for another space and keep themselves employed.

"I've been cheffing for almost 25 years, so we thought, 'let's move into Lismore and hopefully bring something different to town'," she said.

 

Iohne Simpson has been a chef for 25 years.
She revealed they would open the Spotted Pig in Eggins Lane (aka the art lane) near Cafe Capello.

They plan to open in about four weeks, but surprisinging, not as a cafe.

"We are venturing into new terrain and opening a small eats and drinks and wine bar, which will be opening in the evenings," she said.

She said the new menu was a secret for now.

"We will keep using local produce … it's lovely to be surrounded by wonderful suppliers and growers and introducing that food into Lismore."

She said the new space would also support the already incredible creatives in Lismore, with local exhibitions and events.

She thanked the local Lindendale community and regulars for their support.

"They've made us feel at home," she said.

Lismore Northern Star

