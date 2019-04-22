New wine bar is 'what was missing' in town

BYRON'S newest and only wine bar is designed to be an antidote to the old-fashioned wine bar.

Supernatural Cellars does away with white chairs, white tablecloths, bright lights, soft French jazz music and cheese boards, and instead opts for something moodier - and a lot more fun.

It's the work of former Hunter Valley winemaker Peter Windrim and hospitality identity Andy Love, who also co-owns popular Lennox Head dining spot Shelter. Mr Windrim described the new restaurant-bar as "dark, noisy, fun and a bit irreverent” but "still with a bit of polish and sophistication to it”.

"It's somewhere where you can have fun with wine without all the pretence,” he said.

He said Supernatural was "a bit of an homage to natural and biodynamic wine”.

"I believe all wine lists should be natural, organic and biodynamic by default - it shouldn't be a little section that they have in bottle shops.”

Mr Windrim said patrons would be taken on a world-wide wine tour in just one visit, with 50 natural wines from around the world (including a small portion of Australian drops) to choose from.

The space functions as a bar but is also a restaurant with finger food , such as Goan-style chorizo crumbed snapper with lemon and parsley cream.

"We wanted the food to be reflective of a lot of the places myself and a lot of others have travelled, particularly Istanbul, Tel Avie, Paris, and Barcelona,” Mr Windrim said.

"The menu is very reflective of holidays. I wanted to create a menu that reminds you of somewhere you may have been, or reminds you of somewhere you might like to go.

"Food is as close to the heart as any kind of memory experience. I felt like this was missing in Byron, particularly natural wines.”

Eighty per cent of Supernatural's wines are by the glass so you can experience wines from destinations such as Ostria, Italy and Georgia.

"You can't get these wines probably anywhere outside of a Melbourne wine bar or a great Sydney restaurant,” Mr Windrim said.

"We also wanted to make the list really approachable. Having worked with wine so much I know how confronting it can be...and it's very pretentious.

"To me it's 'how does it make you feel?'.

"The list is paired with metaphorical explanations like 'smells like grandma's handbag' so if you don't know where its origin is, you can read that and go, 'Oh I love slippery dips and cherries'.

"It's about having fun with wine.”

Supernatural Cellars is at 10 Bay Ln, Byron Bay, and is open for lunch and dinner.