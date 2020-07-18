Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Commemoration Park in Bentinck St, Ballina, has been transformed into a new outdoor fitness park.
Commemoration Park in Bentinck St, Ballina, has been transformed into a new outdoor fitness park.
News

New waterfront park lets you integrate your fitness app

Javier Encalada
18th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FITNESS and technology enthusiasts have a new chance to exercise in the open and keep track of all the data digitally at the new waterfront fitness park facilities in Ballina.

Commemoration Park in Bentinck Street has been transformed into a new outdoor fitness park.

The park offers 134 different possible exercises, and includes instructional boards and app integration.

A council spokesperson said a shade structure to be placed over the area is still to come.

“It is a welcome addition to Ballina’s outdoor recreational spaces and a facility the community as been seeking for some time. It is hoped that it encourages people of all ages to get active outdoors,” the spokesperson said.

“Commemoration Park was chosen as a suitable location after a community consultation process. It was also chosen as there are two children’s playgrounds (Meldrum Park and Missingham Park) nearby.”

For information on local parks and playgrounds, visit the council’s website www.ballina.nsw.gov.au/playgrounds--99

ballina ballina shire council commemoration park nortehrn rivers council news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POSTPONED: Weekend return to footy will not go ahead

        premium_icon POSTPONED: Weekend return to footy will not go ahead

        Rugby League NRRRL posted a message saying the first round has been postponed due to new COVID-19 restrictions.

        Killer sentenced over 'tragic' park stabbing

        premium_icon Killer sentenced over 'tragic' park stabbing

        News THE court heard about the “tragic chain of events” that led up to the fatal...

        FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        premium_icon FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        Sport PLAYERS reckon netball is the glue that binds women of all ages together, and it’s...

        Hockey club sits season out for first time in 90 years

        premium_icon Hockey club sits season out for first time in 90 years

        News 20 teams have pulled the pin on Far North Coast Hockey