Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hannah Clarke's mum issues desperate plea after Qld burning death
Hannah Clarke's mum issues desperate plea after Qld burning death
Crime

Hannah’s mum issues desperate plea

by Ally Foster
21st Apr 2021 9:19 AM

The mother of murdered woman Hannah Clarke has issued an emotional plea after a woman's burned body was found in a Gold Coast backyard on Tuesday.

Mother-of-three Kelly Wilkinson was found dead with burns over her body at a home in Spikes Court, Arundel.

Brian Johnston, 34, was charged with murder and breaching a domestic violence order over her death. Police say there were three children in the home at the time of the alleged murder.

This comes a year after Hannah Clarke and her three children were killed when her estranged husband doused a car in petrol and set it on fire.

 

Desperate plea after Qld death. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7
Desperate plea after Qld death. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7

In the wake of yesterday's horrific incident Hannah's mother, Sue, has called for more support for domestic violence victims in Australia.

"I'd just like to say to Kelly's family, I'm so terribly sorry. This should never happen to any family. Not ever," Ms Clarke told Sunrise.

"We need to educate people what domestic violence is, what coercive controllers. My wishes that I would love to see a story on one of the soapy is like home in a way that the children watch with coercive control so that they can understand what it is."

Ms Clarke said friends and family of domestic violence victims need to listen to victims and let them know they are supported.

She also urged everyone to call out abusive behaviour when they see it happening.

Originally published as New virus case visited Bunnings, Westfield

More Stories

Show More
crime domestic violence dv editors picks hannah clarke

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three new restaurants to tantalise Northern Rivers’ foodies

        Premium Content Three new restaurants to tantalise Northern Rivers’ foodies

        Business Three new restaurants will be located inside a Northern Rivers’ shopping centre, offering a bounty of job opportunities.

        Even with a good job, you may not get a rental

        Premium Content Even with a good job, you may not get a rental

        Council News Grim data shows housing crisis is affecting more people than ever

        ‘NSW only’: Should QLD drivers be banned from our beach?

        Premium Content ‘NSW only’: Should QLD drivers be banned from our beach?

        News Residents suggest extreme alternatives to South Ballina's 4WD ban

        Former church about to become trendy art gallery

        Premium Content Former church about to become trendy art gallery

        News New plans revealed for this former church in the Ballina Shire