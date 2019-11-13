New twist in Fifita Bali cash claims

Troubled NRL star David Fifita's hefty charges to get bailed out of Bali have been deemed a "semi-charity" job by his Indonesian lawyers.

The teenage Brisbane Broncos forward, who was detained in a Kuta lockup for three days accused of hitting a security guard, paid Ausindo law firm about $28,000 - which his lawyer Muhammad Rifan said was "zero" when compared to the fees charged by Australian law firms.

"We received 270 million rupiah ($30,000) from David at 10am this morning. We want to give charity to this boy. Our fee was the smallest amount that we could charge to our client. It was semi-charity," he told a press conference.