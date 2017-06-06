20°
News

New truck wash to keep it clean at saleyards

Alison Paterson
| 6th Jun 2017 10:19 AM
KEEP IT CLEAN: Funding for new truck washing facilities have been approved for the Casino and Grafton Saleyards.
KEEP IT CLEAN: Funding for new truck washing facilities have been approved for the Casino and Grafton Saleyards. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NEW facilities for truck washing will support the Northern Rivers meat industry with funding announced for new and upgraded Truck Washes at the Grafton and Casino Saleyards.

More than $300,000 will be invested in two new B-Double Truck Wash bays in Grafton, while more than $350,000 will be used to upgrade the existing facility in Casino.

Page MP Kevin Hogan and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced the funding on Tuesday.

Mr Hogan said it was a great joint initiative which will help improve the efficiency of both saleyards that employ many thousands of local people in our community.

He said this would also be valuable to help maintain environmental standards and reduce transfer of mess from trucks across the region.

"The meat and livestock industry is vital to our local community and is a driving force of our national economy,” he said.

"Especially on sale days which go through the Casino saleyards there will hundreds of trucks using the facility.”

He said it would also prevent trucks leaving mess on the roads.

Mr Gulaptis said the Fixing Country Truck Washes program was designed to enhance the safety and productivity of truck wash-out facilities, as well as providing environmental benefits across regional NSW.

"We are building an efficient freight transport network across regional NSW by focusing on hotspots where truck washing facilities and effluent disposal doesn't currently meet the needs of truck operators,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino saleyards northern rivers agriculture

Lismore doctor back in court on sex charges

Lismore doctor back in court on sex charges

A LISMORE doctor accused of 60 sexual and indecent assault charges against several female patients is back before Lismore Local Court this morning.

  • News

  • 6th Jun 2017 9:38 AM

Replica pistols found in Northern Rivers dam

FAKE GUNS FOUND: Two replica pistols were found near Kyogle and handed into police.

Good citizen hands in copycat guns

Meat co-op fined by EPA over waste water requirements

Fined $15,000 for failing to meet requirements of a program

Funding for our Surf Life Savers

Jake Brumley, Tom Burns, and Connor Moriarty from the Byron Bay surf life saving club. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

Surf Club facility funding doubled to $4 million.

Local Partners

Funding for our Surf Life Savers

NSW Government to double surf club facility funding to $4 million.

Bionic ears on their way

Audiologist Helen Court has been fitted with a cochlear implant herself Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

$2.83m 'bionic ear' upgrade for public patients

Pete Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled new album

Lismore speedway going out with a bang

V8 Dirt Modified racing will be featured over the next two weekends at Lismore Speedway. PHOTO: TONY POWELL

Modifieds to race at final meetings of the season

Five Splendour stars set to shine bright

AFTER HOURS, CLOSE TO DAWN: Melbourne rock band Kingswood will bring their new album plus old hits to Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The latest on the artists coming to the festival

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

ELEVEN years after Kenny, Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson are finally making another movie together. Here's your first look at the dark new comedy.

Apple says Homepod will reinvent music at your place

Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller introduces the HomePod. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSource:AFP

Smart features include the ability to ask for weather and news

Why beauty Bec Judd had to wear a child's nappy

Bec Judd with two of her two bubs

“Alright, so here’s the thing. Confession,” she started.

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

The 41-year-old father-of-three shirtless and pouring a drink

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 1 Contact Agent

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 UNDER CONTRACT

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 UNDER CONTRACT

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,950,000 to...

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

An Outstanding Opportunity In Prime Byron Bay Location!

14/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction If Not...

Come and put your creative touches on this perfectly positioned townhouse. A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

Its light, its bright, its architecturally amazing - a quintessential family entertainer built for coastal living. Stylish and impressive, this Paul Uhlmann...

Fully renovated unit in Lennox Village

2/30 Byron Street, Lennox Head 2478

Unit 3 1 Auction, If Not...

Good things come in small packages and this unit is a fine example. Positioned in an older complex known as 'Byron Court' it is only a few hundred metres to...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!