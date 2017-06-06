New truck wash to keep it clean at saleyards

KEEP IT CLEAN: Funding for new truck washing facilities have been approved for the Casino and Grafton Saleyards.

NEW facilities for truck washing will support the Northern Rivers meat industry with funding announced for new and upgraded Truck Washes at the Grafton and Casino Saleyards.

More than $300,000 will be invested in two new B-Double Truck Wash bays in Grafton, while more than $350,000 will be used to upgrade the existing facility in Casino.

Page MP Kevin Hogan and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced the funding on Tuesday.

Mr Hogan said it was a great joint initiative which will help improve the efficiency of both saleyards that employ many thousands of local people in our community.

He said this would also be valuable to help maintain environmental standards and reduce transfer of mess from trucks across the region.

"The meat and livestock industry is vital to our local community and is a driving force of our national economy,” he said.

"Especially on sale days which go through the Casino saleyards there will hundreds of trucks using the facility.”

He said it would also prevent trucks leaving mess on the roads.

Mr Gulaptis said the Fixing Country Truck Washes program was designed to enhance the safety and productivity of truck wash-out facilities, as well as providing environmental benefits across regional NSW.

"We are building an efficient freight transport network across regional NSW by focusing on hotspots where truck washing facilities and effluent disposal doesn't currently meet the needs of truck operators,” he said.