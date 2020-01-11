NEW TREND: Vintage car collector's must have accessory

North Coast Street Machines Show n Shine events co-ordinator Candy Fitness will be showing her joy and pride at the 30th annual Show n Shine in Ballina.

NORTH Coast Street Machines Show and Shine events co-ordinator Candy Fitness will be showing her joy and pride, the EH Holden 1964 Sedan and Franklin mini, at the 30th annual Show and Shine in Ballina.

Mrs Fitness said there was an increasing trend for the fancy caravans to accompany restored or vintage cars.

She said one purchaser paid up to $13000 for one when bidding started at $8000.

"Once we had the vintage car, which we had been using for car shows and things and just to enjoy Sunday drives and stuff, we then noticed the caravan," she said.

"We bought it from friends in Melbourne and he brought it up for me."

"It was all different colours and everything.

"It is all original inside now but Steven sprayed the exterior for me to get it to match up with the vehicle.

"So I did all the interior and he did all the exterior and now it is all colour coded."

The renovations took the couple three to four months to complete.

Mrs Fitness said the vans were becoming more popular now and becoming very expensive.

She said some of the old cars are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and the vans compliment that.

"It is a very recent trend, probably in the last five years, and people are travelling all over Australia with them."

The caravans and more will all be available to see at this year's Show and Shine event on Sunday January 12.

Gates open at 7am for car entries at $10 per car and driver and open to the public at 9am at $5 a head.

It will take place at the Ballina Rugby League Grounds with street machines, hot rods and classic cars all on display.

A fashion show for 40's, 50's, and 60's style fashion will take place at 10am.

There will be a wheel changing competition and tappet cover racing at the event with plenty of activities for kids and families alike.

This year donations to go Southern Cross LADS and Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. Last year more than 3000 people attended with anywhere between 200 and 250 cars on display.