New training equipment will help save lives

The Casino District and Memorial Hospital in Casino. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

CASINO and District Memorial Hospital will benefit from this year's Humpty Dumpty Foundation Great Humpty Ball with the donation of an ALS Baby Trainer 200 valued at $7550 for its emergency department.

Close to 400 Humpty supporters joined Humpty's patron, television journalist Ray Martin, on November 4 last year at the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney for the black-tie gala dinner.

On the evening, more than $900,000 was raised and from the event's fundraising, 88 pieces of essential medical equipment will be donated to many of the 359 children's hospitals and health services the charity supports nationally.

The ALS Baby Trainer 200 is a portable skill trainer equipped with an ECG rhythm simulator for realistic infant resuscitation training.

The baby manikin has anatomy that offers exceptional realism and provides the opportunity to practice advanced resuscitation skills.

The use of this training equipment will ensure medical staff maintain the skills to ensure best care is provided to paediatric patients.

Humpty Dumpty Foundation founder and executive chairman, Paul Francis, said "our Humpty supporters have made a real difference to young Australian lives by raising almost one million dollars at this year's event.

"It is a real testament to the generosity and goodwill of the guests who attended our 27th Great Humpty Ball.

"On behalf of the young Aussie lives who will benefit from this medical equipment, to the medical professionals who bring about positive outcomes, I thank each and every one of our supporters for these kind donations," Mr Francis said.

About the Humpty Dumpty Foundation

Having now raised more than $60 million and continuing to make a significant impact on the lives of sick and injured children at children's hospitals and health service centres in every state of Australia, the Humpty Dumpty Foundation was established over 28 years ago.

Through annual fund-raising initiatives including the Good Egg lunch, Balmoral Burn and the Great Humpty Ball along with the support of generous individual and corporate donors, in 2016 the Humpty Dumpty Foundation delivered over 500 pieces of medical equipment to hospitals across Australia.

Locals, community and business organisations interested in supporting the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and their local hospital by donating a piece of medical equipment or by making a donation can view the wish-list at www.humpty.com.au or contact the Humpty Dumpty Foundation on 02 9419 2410.