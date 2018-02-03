Menu
New traffic island on the way for Sunrise Boulevard

The $3.8m roundabout on Ewingsdale Road at Byron Bay.
JASMINE BURKE
by

TRAFFIC disruptions will be in place for motorists using Sunrise Boulevard/Ewingsdale Road roundabout in Byron Bay next week.

Construction for a new median traffic island will start on Wednesday February 7, which will increase safety for motorists.

The works are expected to take around four days to complete and road crews will be diverting traffic during construction on February Thursday 8, Friday 9 and Monday 12.

Crews will be working from 7am-5pm.

Byron Shire Council's Director Infrastructure, Phil Holloway said: "Along with some remaining electrical works in the area, this new traffic island finishes off a project we started at this intersection last year.”

"These final components were held over to reduce the impacts on traffic at the peak Christmas time and rescheduled to February for that reason.

"We apologise for any inconvenience but crews will be working hard to get the concrete median in as quickly as they can.

"We look forward to finalising this project and delivering a safer intersection in Sunrise Boulevard for the local community.

"Completion of the footpath on the southern side of the roundabout will also make the whole area safer for pedestrians travelling on the Ewingsdale Road shared path,” Mr Holloway said.

Lismore Northern Star
