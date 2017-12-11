New track will give mountain bikers an adrenaline rush

Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club members James Flockton, Cameron Johnston, Sheryn da-Re, and Sue Woolley with MP Kevin Page at the site of the new parking for the local trails near Alstonville.

MOUNTAIN bikers can look forward to eight kilometres of cross country and all-mountain trail with sod turned for Duck Creek Mountain Bike Park in Alstonville.

Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club (NRDW) manages the facility as well as New Italy Mountain Bike Forest.

They had the vision for the park some years ago but it finally came to fruition yesterday with the construction of the car-park, which will allow all-weather access to the bike club and grounds.

NRDW was formed in 2012 to support the development of mountain bike facilities in the Northern Rivers, which is seen as having huge untapped potential for the sport.

There is presently 176 members.

NRDW secretary Sheryn da-Re said the new track would be a mixture of beginner, intermediate and advanced trails.

"Up until we started building theses facilities people were driving up to an hour and a half to get to a mountain biking park, so there's been a real need for a local facility," Ms da-Re said.

"This facility is meant to compliment the one at New Italy where it's about 30 kilometres of cross country style trail which is reasonably flat... this one is meant to be a little bit more technical and target a slightly different market.

"We've got a lot of teenagers who like that adrenaline rush rather than just punching out kilometres."

Page MP Kevin Hogan inspected work on the new carpark for the club following a Federal Government grant of $15,000.

"Mountain bike riding is an increasingly popular sport in our community and I would like to congratulate the club executive and members who have worked hard to establish the club and grow the sport," Mr Hogan said.

The Duck Creek Mountain Bike Club will match the funding in-kind and have started a GoFundMe campaign with a $20,000 goal to help to necessary construction tools and equipment.

NRDW hope to open the facility mid-2018.