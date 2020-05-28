New track pumps up Kyogle’s reputation as cycling hub

PUMPING: Members of the Kyogle Mountain Bike club welcomed news of the town's pump track which they say will allow beginners and families to build skills so they can tackle more advanced trails such as this one ridden by Adam McCarthy.

ROARING around a dirt track with the family will soon be the thing to do in Kyogle.

Kyogle Council general manger Graham Kennett said the town’s new pump track will form a 1000sqm footprint on Anzac Park and be of benefit to the whole community.

Kennett said the pump track was being developed on the park’s former BMX track and described it as being a “playground for all wheels” ‒ BMX and mountain bikes as well as scooters.

“This will be a great opportunity for riders of all ages to have fun and build their skills in a safe environment away from traffic,” Mr Kennett said.

“It will help get kids off screens, give families the chance to ride, have fun together and build their skills.”

He said council hoped the track would complement the mountain bike trails and be completed by the end of June.

Mr Kennett said the work was being undertaken by contractors and funded by the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund (Round 3).

“The track is part of the Kyogle Mountain Bike Trail Development Strategy,” he said.

Kyogle Mountain Bike Club president Blair Cochran said members were really excited about the new facility.

He said the new pump track will be a wonderful way to for those new to the sport to come up to speed and gain confidence as they develop new skills which they use on the established trails in the region.

“It’s going to be good to for people to bring their families and youngsters along to have a go,” he said.

“Pump tracks are a lot of fun and a great place for people to have fun, get comfortable on their bike and practice.

“And being in town it means there’s good access for families so they ride there easily.”

Cochran said Kyogle was a fantastic place for cyclists with a wonderful array of trails available for all mountain bike riders from absolute beginners through to advanced.