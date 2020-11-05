New track has cyclists pumped about the need for speed

WHEELY GOOD: Byron Bay Cycle Club members enjoyed a test ride of the new purpose built criterium track at the Cavanbah Centre. The BBCC will be holding regular races there from November 2020.

FAST, frantic, fun and often requiring a more technical approach than a standard road race, criterium racing is very popular with cyclists.

Now after a decade of planning, Northern Rivers cyclists can now enjoy new infrastructure which will take their racing onto a purpose-built facility.

And it's all thanks to the heroic endeavours of the Byron Bay Cycle Club, riders will no longer have to race on rough, roads full of potholes now a criterium track at the Cavanbah Centre has been completed.

BBCC Race Director Chris Boogert said from the 508m circuit will come a 1km multi-use competition-grade cycle and running track thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Australian Government's Community Sport Infrastructure Fund awarded to the club in 2019.

Boogert said the criterium track will be of huge benefit to cyclists who are more used to riding on the often rough and roads.

"This means we can cycle races off the road and onto a purpose-built facility which is very exciting," he said.

Boogert said the club held a "soft try out" of the crit track last month which BBCC members voted as a huge success.

"There's been a huge amount of interest from our members and riders from other clubs," he said.

"We are hoping for good numbers at our inaugural race at the Cavanbah on Sunday, November 8, we'll have graded scratch races of up to 1 hour will be beginning at 7am and beginners are very welcome."

Boogert said race entry is $15 per person and is open to riders from any club with a valid AusCycling racing licence.

"We have exclusive use of the track every second and fourth Sunday of the month for sanctioned events," he said.

"This track will obviously be a great home for the club and facility we can be proud to call our own and help develop grassroots cycling in the region."

More information at BBCC.